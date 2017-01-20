House (wrist) has been cleared to participate in non-contact drills and practice layups as of Thursday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Though House still doesn't have a timeline for returning to practice, this is a good sign for him and the Wizards. He'll likely be assigned to the D-League once he's allowed to practice to regain his conditioning before rejoining the Wizards, but should be able to step on an NBA court again before the season is over.

