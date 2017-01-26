House (wrist) took part in Thursday's practice, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

After undergoing surgery on his right wrist in late November, House has taken the long road to recovery, but is finally nearing a return to full strength. He's reportedly shed his cast and was able to participate in portions of Thursday's practice, which likely means his availability for game situations is forthcoming. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Hawks, although it wouldn't be surprising if he was still held out a few more contests while working on his conditioning. That said, once healthy, House isn't expected to be a member of the Wizards' regular rotation.