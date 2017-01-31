House (wrist) took part in shootaround Tuesday but is yet to return to full-contact work, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

House fractured his wrist in late-November and has been gradually working his way back to on-court activities. However, the fact that he's yet to participate in full-contact work implies that a return could still be a ways off. Regardless, the rookie out of Texas A&M was not a part of the rotation when healthy, so his status is not a point of major concern for the Wizards.