Robinson signed a two-way contract with the Wizards on Thursday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Robinson failed to be selected in the 2017 NBA Draft after leaving Florida a year early in pursuit of making an NBA roster. He finished his final campaign with the Gators averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds across 26.4 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-8 big man also shot 39 percent from the three-point line, so he can be considered a stretch four with his ability to extend his range. However, the fact that he's on a two-way contract means he can only play a maximum of 45 games with the Wizards, with the rest of his time expected to be in the G-League with the Wizards' affiliate. That should allow him to work closely with the Washington coaching staff, while putting in a full year of additional development.
