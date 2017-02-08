Mahinmi (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, but is expected to be limited to around 10-to-12 minutes, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Mahinmi will be taking the court for the first time since Nov. 26, as he's finally back to full strength after dealing with some lingering issues in both of his knees. Considering the extended absence, the Wizards will ease Mahinmi back into the action, so at most, he could see playing time in the 10-to-12 minutes range. Once at full strength, Manhimi will operate as the team's backup center, which likely means decreased playing time for guys like Jason Smith and Andrew Nicholson.