Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Active and available to play Wednesday
Mahinmi (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, but is expected to be limited to around 10-to-12 minutes, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Mahinmi will be taking the court for the first time since Nov. 26, as he's finally back to full strength after dealing with some lingering issues in both of his knees. Considering the extended absence, the Wizards will ease Mahinmi back into the action, so at most, he could see playing time in the 10-to-12 minutes range. Once at full strength, Manhimi will operate as the team's backup center, which likely means decreased playing time for guys like Jason Smith and Andrew Nicholson.
More News
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Hopes to play a few minutes Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Takes part in shootaround Monday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Practices fully Friday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Takes part in full shootaround Thursday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Hopes to return before All-Star break•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Will be reevaluated at end of month•