Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Expected to return before series end
Mahinmi (calf) is expected to return during the first-round series against the Hawks but has yet to practice, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
The backup center is ahead of schedule in his recovery from strained calf but has to pass certain physical challenges before returning to the rotation. His absence from practice thus far makes a comeback for Wednesday's Game 5 seem skeptical, but look for official updates to come after Wednesday morning shootaround. Should he be ruled out, expect Jason Smith to continue backing up starter Marcin Gortat.
