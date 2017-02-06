Mahinmi (knee) went through shootaround Monday but still needs to record another full practice in order to be cleared to play, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

It looks as if Mahinmi is finally nearing a return, with a full practice on Tuesday potentially resulting in him being active for Wednesday's game against the Nets. The Wizards will likely provide an update on the big man's status following Tuesday's practice, but even in the event of him being cleared to play, Mainmi is likely to take on limited minutes in his first couple of outings after being sidelined since November.