Mahinmi (knees) went through morning shootaround without incident and will be available to play Friday against the Pacers, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Mahinmi made just his second appearance of the season and his first since Nov. 26 in Wednesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Nets, logging two points, five rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes. The veteran center apparently experienced no setbacks with either of his ailing knees during the contest and is still feeling good two days after the fact, so he'll stick in the rotation as the primary backup to starter Marcin Gortat.