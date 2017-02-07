Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Hopes to play a few minutes Wednesday
Mahinmi (knee) is trending towards being available to play a few minutes during Wednesday's game against the Nets, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Mahinmi has been sidelined since Nov. 26 after undergoing platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his knees. However, it appears he's finally on the brink of a return, as he was able to go through Monday's shootaround and is now targeting a return to game action for Wednesday. If Mahinmi does end up getting cleared, he'll likely see just a few minutes, as the Wizards will take a cautious approach with their big man after such a long absence. Once at full strength, Mahinmi is set to back up Marcin Gortat at center, which should limit both his minutes and fantasy value right from the start.
