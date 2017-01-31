The Wizards hope to have Mahinmi (knee) back before the All-Star break, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

A partially torn right meniscus has kept Mahinmi on the shelf for all but one game this season, and the big man underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection on the knee last month to address lingering soreness. The Wizards haven't provided much in terms of updates on his status, but the team revealed Tuesday that it hopes to have Mahinmi back before the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 17. Mahinmi has progressed to going through individual workouts over the last couple of weeks but is yet to be cleared for any sort of full-contact work. Still, the Wizards reportedly remain optimistic that he'll be able to return sometime over the next eight contests. If that's the case, Washington would likely go forth with its original plan of having Mahinmi as the first big man off the bench. But if he suffers a setback in his recovery, the team may explore outside options, such as free agent Larry Sanders, for help in the frontcourt.