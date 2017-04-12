Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Out Wednesday vs. Heat
Mahinmi (calf) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Mahinmi logged 22 minutes Monday before suffering a calf strain, which is apparently serious enough to keep him sidelined for Wednesday's regular season finale against the Heat. With starting center Marcin Gortat set for limited minutes Wednesday, expect Jason Smith to see extended run at center, while it's possible that deep reserves Daniel Ochefu and Chris McCullough see time on the floor.
