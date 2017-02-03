Mahinmi (knee) participated in practice fully Friday, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

After taking part in shootaround Thursday, Mahinmi continues to make progress in his recovery after being sidelined since November following platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his knees. The Wizards have stated that they hope to get the veteran center back before the All-Star break, but he'll likely need to get a few more five-on-five practices under his belt before returning. Look for more updates on Mahinmi's status to come during the upcoming week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola