Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Practices fully Friday
Mahinmi (knee) participated in practice fully Friday, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
After taking part in shootaround Thursday, Mahinmi continues to make progress in his recovery after being sidelined since November following platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his knees. The Wizards have stated that they hope to get the veteran center back before the All-Star break, but he'll likely need to get a few more five-on-five practices under his belt before returning. Look for more updates on Mahinmi's status to come during the upcoming week.
