Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Ruled out for Game 4
Mahinmi (calf) has been ruled for Saturday's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4 against the Hawks, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Mahinmi had already been ruled out for Game 3 as early as Tuesday, and the fact that he has already been ruled out for Game 4 hints that the big man is not that close to a return from the calf strain. Until he is able to put in on-court work, Mahinmi will remain without a timetable for a return, and Jason Smith will continue to serve as Marcin Gortat's primary backup.
