Mahinmi (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 against Atlanta, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Mahinmi stated earlier Tuesday that he expects to return before the end of Washington's first round series, but coach Scott Brooks quickly shut down any speculation that the big man could be back for Game 5. Mahinmi is yet to participate in practices or shootarounds, so until that happens he'll likely remain in street clothes. Brooks called Mahimni doubtful for Friday's Game 6, but further details should emerge later in the week.