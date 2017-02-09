Mahimi (knees) put up two points (1-3 FG), five rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes in a 114-110 overtime win over the Nets on Wednesday.

It was just the second appearance of the season for Mahinmi, who had his Wizards debut delayed until late November while he was recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn medial meniscus in his left knee. After that contest, Mahinmi was still experiencing pain in both of his knees, so he underwent platelet-rich plasma treatments and has spent the last two-plus months recovering. With Mahinmi easing back into full practice last week, he was finally cleared to rejoin the rotation Wednesday, though the Wizards were cautious with his minutes. Mahinmi provided a quality impact on the defensive end and appears to have made it through the game without any issues, but even as he regains conditioning from here on out, he's unlikely to see a significant uptick in playing time. Starting center Marcin Gortat is expected to routinely clear 30 minutes in most games, leaving scant time available for Mahinmi off the bench. Mahinmi's fantasy utility thus remains limited to the deepest of leagues.