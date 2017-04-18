Mahinmi (calf) remained sidelined at Tuesday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The big man continues to be bothered by a calf strain, and the expectation is that he'll remain out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, and likely longer. Mahinmi is set to be evaluated sometime later in the week, at which point a clearer timetable should be available. The series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Saturday.