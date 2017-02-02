Mahinmi (knee) went through a full shootaround on Thursday, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

It was reportedly his first full shootaround since November, as Mahinmi's been working back from a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, which he had a platelet-rich plasma injection in during December to alleviate some lingering soreness. The Wizards remain hopeful he can return to the lineup prior to the All-Star break, which begins Feb. 17, but they did acknowledge he'll need to go through a few full practices first, which appears to be his next hurdle. Mahinmi's status should be updated again once he's cleared for full-contact practice sessions, which should be an indicator that he's on the brink of a return.