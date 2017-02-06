Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Takes part in shootaround Monday
Mahinmi (knee) went through shootaround Monday, but still needs to complete another full practice before receiving clearance to play in games, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
The news officially rules Mahinmi out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but if he's able to put in a practice Tuesday, he could be on track to make his first appearance since Nov. 26 in the Wizards' subsequent contest Wednesday against the Nets. Mahinmi could face strict playing-time limitations once he's cleared to play again, but as the backup to starting center Marcin Gortat, Mahinmi is unlikely to receive 20-plus minutes in a game with much frequency.
