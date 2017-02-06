Mahinmi (knee) went through shootaround Monday, but still needs to complete another full practice before receiving clearance to play in games, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

The news officially rules Mahinmi out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, but if he's able to put in a practice Tuesday, he could be on track to make his first appearance since Nov. 26 in the Wizards' subsequent contest Wednesday against the Nets. Mahinmi could face strict playing-time limitations once he's cleared to play again, but as the backup to starting center Marcin Gortat, Mahinmi is unlikely to receive 20-plus minutes in a game with much frequency.