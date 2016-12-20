Mahinmi (knee) underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in both knees and is expected to miss another six weeks, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

Mahinmi, who was brought in as a free agent to be the Wizards' first big man off the bench, began the season on the shelf after suffering a partially torn meniscus in mid-October, and he's never truly returned to full health. While he made his season debut and played 14 minutes on Nov. 26, he hasn't played since, and this latest setback will likely keep him sidelined until at least early-February. Continue to expect Marcin Gortat to see big minutes as the Wizards' only true center, with Andrew Nicholson and Daniel Ochefu holding smaller roles off the bench.