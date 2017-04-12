Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: To miss start of postseason
Mahinmi (calf) will miss the start of the postseason, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Earlier Wednesday, the Wizards formally ruled Mahinmi out of Wednesday's regular season finale, and the backup center is now expected to miss a few more contests due to a strained left calf. Mahinmi underwent an MRI, which revealed swelling, and he'll be reevaluated in 7-to-10 days. With the Wizards set to begin postseason play Saturday or Sunday, Mahinmi will miss a minimum of two playoff games, and likely more. "Hopefully he feels better then, but you never know," coach Scott Brooks said. "But he's definitely going to miss the first couple of games [of the playoffs]."
More News
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Out Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Suffers strained calf Monday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Takes part in full practice Monday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Records 16 points Friday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Tallies 16 points Friday•
-
Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Fills box score in win over Suns•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...