Mahinmi (calf) will miss the start of the postseason, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Earlier Wednesday, the Wizards formally ruled Mahinmi out of Wednesday's regular season finale, and the backup center is now expected to miss a few more contests due to a strained left calf. Mahinmi underwent an MRI, which revealed swelling, and he'll be reevaluated in 7-to-10 days. With the Wizards set to begin postseason play Saturday or Sunday, Mahinmi will miss a minimum of two playoff games, and likely more. "Hopefully he feels better then, but you never know," coach Scott Brooks said. "But he's definitely going to miss the first couple of games [of the playoffs]."