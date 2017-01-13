Coach Scott Brooks indicated last week that Mahinmi (knees) would be reevaluated at the end of the month, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

After making his season debut Oct. 26 following a long layoff due to a partially torn right meniscus, Mahinmi hasn't played in any games since, as he's been dealing with ongoing soreness in both of his knees. He underwent a platelet-rich plasma injection in both knees in December to address the soreness, and was prescribed a six-week rest period. Even if Mahinmi checks out fine once he's reevaluated, his extended absences from practice and game action means he'll likely need multiple weeks to get back up to full speed. Don't expect him to factor into the Wizards rotation until after the All-Star break.