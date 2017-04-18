Mahinmi (calf) will be sidelined for Wednesday's Game 2 and Saturday's Game 3 against the Hawks, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

The Wizards' reserve center, who sat out Tuesday's practice while continuing to deal with a strained calf, will miss at least the next two playoff games, with a firmer timetable likely to be established after game 3. In his absence, expect Jason Smith, who saw 13 minutes and provided one rebound and one block in Game 1, to continue helping fill in Mahinmi's frontcourt workload.