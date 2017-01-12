Smith tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes during a 117-108 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Smith scored in double figures for the fourth time this season and the 13 points were a season high. He is seeing an increased role lately as he has gotten at least 19 minutes in three of the last four games, which marks a bump from his season average of 11.6 minutes per game. Smith is capable of posting low to average points and rebounds totals when given this range of minutes and usually won't hurt you much with shooting percentages, either.