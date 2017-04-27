Wizards' Jason Smith: Leaves Wednesday's game with bruised calf
Smith suffered a left calf contusion during Wednesday's Game 5 against the Hawks and won't return, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Smith went to the locker room after just 16 minutes of action, posting five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block before the injury. He returned to the bench with some ice on the calf and the fact that it's being listed as just a bruise provides some optimism for a speedy recovery. The Wizards are already thin in the frontcourt with Ian Mahinmi (calf) out, so any additional absences from Smith would be a huge blow to their already thin depth. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's Game 6.
