Wizards' Jason Smith: Misses practice Monday with knee injury
Smith did not participate in Monday's practice and is considered day-to-day with a knee injury.
Smith played 13 minutes but failed to score off the bench in Monday's Game 1 victory over the Hawks, and this is the first report of the big man dealing with any sort of injury. With the Wizards off until Wednesday, the expectation is that Smith will be back and healthy, but with Ian Mahinmi (calf) still out, Washington's depth in the frontcourt could be light if Smith can't play.
