Smith (hamstring) accrued four points (2-2 FG) and three rebounds across five minutes in a 107-105 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Smith sat out one game with the hamstring injury, but although he didn't face any reported playing-time restrictions heading into Monday, he was only asked to play spot minutes off the bench with coach Scott Brooks leaning heavily on his starters. The 30-year-old is averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game on the season and isn't likely to be a factor in the fantasy realm in the near future.