Smith posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 15 minutes in a 116-108 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Smith was second among the Wizards' bench options in minutes, which has been a regular development since about early January. Still, Smith has seen no more than 17 minutes in any of the Wizards' last five games, averaging a meager 3.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks during that stretch. He's unlikely to see his role increase further so long as frontcourt starters Markieff Morris and Marcin Gortat both remain healthy.