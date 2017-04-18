Smith (knee) has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, J. Michael of CSN Mid Atlantic reports.

Smith was held out of practice Monday with minor soreness in his knee, but the issue was never considered serious, so it's no surprise that his name has been scrubbed from the injury report. The 31-year-old struggled in 13 minutes off the bench in Game 1, missing his only field goal attempt and committing four fouls and three turnovers to go with one rebound and a block.