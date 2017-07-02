Wizards' Jodie Meeks: Inks two-year pact with Wizards
Meeks has agreed to terms on a two-year, $7 million contract with the Wizards, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
After undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb, Meeks ended up missing a fairly large chunk of the 2016-17 season and played just 36 games with the Magic. That translated to averages of 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 20.5 minutes, while also tallying an impressive 40.9 percent clip from beyond the arc. With the Wizards in desperate need of some bench help, Meeks should jump into the rotation as a solid scorer and three-point shooter with the second unit, but the fact that he'll likely only be relied upon for reserve minutes could restrict his overall fantasy impact.
