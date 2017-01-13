Wizards' John Wall: Absent from practice Friday

Wall (wrist, pinkie) did not practice Friday, but was seen shooting, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Coach Scott Brooks did not rule out the possibility that Wall plays on Saturday against the 76ers. Wall has been dealing with some pinkie and wrist issues in the past week, but X-ray's didn't indicate any structural damage. He was able to play through the pain during Wednesday's game against the Celtics, but if he cannot play Saturday, look for Trey Burke and Kelly Oubre to benefit most from his absence.