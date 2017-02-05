Wizards' John Wall: Another double-double in Saturday's win

Wall scored 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 13 assists, five steals, three rebounds and a block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 105-91 win over the Pelicans.

It's his fourth straight double-double and 30th of the season, and Wall's got a shot at matching or topping his career high of 49 set last year. The 26-year-old is also on pace for new career bests in points, assists, steals, field goal percentage and free throw percentage, and with him as their floor general, the Wizards have now leapt into third place in the Eastern Conference.