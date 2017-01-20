Wizards' John Wall: Burns New York in win
Wall poured in 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during a 113-110 win over the Knicks.
This might be the best stretch of basketball John Wall has played in his career. The lightning-fast pass-first point guard is averaging 21.7 points in January on 46.4 percent shooting, down slightly from December (24.5 points on 49.1 percent shooting), and an astronomical 11.0 assists. When Wall is rolling like this, not only is he a top-flight fantasy value, he should be seriously considered in MVP talks.
