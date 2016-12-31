Wizards' John Wall: Cruises to another double-double with Beal out
Wall registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 32 minutes in a 118-95 win over the Nets on Friday.
Though backcourt mate Bradley Beal (ankle) was sitting out, Wall didn't need to take on a hefty scoring load than usual, as reserve Trey Burke (season-high 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting) was more than capable of stepping up to fill the void on offense. Burke's hot shooting enabled Wall to keep acting as a facilitator, and the point guard continued to bring value on the defensive end by recording two or more steals for the fifth time in six games. Wall would have played more Friday had the Wizards not cruised to blowout win, but look for him to challenge for 40 minutes when Washington take on one of the powers of the Western Conference in the Rockets in its next game Monday.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Team-high 36 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Posts 16 assists Monday versus Bucks•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Fourth-straight double-double Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Another double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Goes for 29 points, 11 dimes in win vs. Pistons•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Double-double versus Hornets•