Wizards' John Wall: Dishes season-high 19 assists in Sunday's win

Wall scored 18 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 19 assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-94 win over the Pelicans.

That ended a three-game "slump" in which Wall only managed single-digit assists per night, which incredibly enough was his longest such streak since mid-November. The 19 dimes were also a season high, giving him 27 double-doubles on the campaign.