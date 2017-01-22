Wizards' John Wall: Double-double in Saturday's loss

Wall scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 10 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Pistons.

It's his third straight double-double, seventh in 11 January games and 25th on the season, as Wall remains on pace for his third straight campaign averaging more than 10 assists a night while also producing career bests in scoring, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and steals.