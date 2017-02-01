Wizards' John Wall: Double-doubles in win over Knicks

Wall scored 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added 13 assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 win over the Knicks.

If a double-double can ever be disappointing, this is one of those times. This is the third-lowest points total from Wall all season, and since he averages 10.3 assists per game, the 13 assists is more expected than exciting for fantasy owners. Wall transitioned straight from a three game mini-slump of only single-digit assists into a minor scoring slump. Over his past three games, Wall has shot just 38.9 percent from the field, and he has failed to reach 20 points. This is only the second time this season he has gone three games in a row without hitting 20 points. Wall is averaging 36.2 minutes per game, and while that is completely in line with his career averages, it is also the eighth highest figure in the league. It is possible that he is showing some signs of fatigue, though it is also possible that these are just the normal ups and downs of a season.