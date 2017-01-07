Wizards' John Wall: Hands out season-high 18 assists in win vs. Minnesota

Wall totaled 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during a 112-105 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday.

Wall had the Washington offense flowing on all cylinders as he dished out a season-high 18 assists and each Wizards starter scored at least 15 points. He has been very good over the last five games, with averages of 23.6 points on 51.2 percent shooting, 12.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Wall will look to keep it rolling against the Bucks on Sunday.