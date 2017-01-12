Wizards' John Wall: Has hellacious shooting display vs. Celtics
Wall recorded nine points (4-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes during a 117-108 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Wall turned in his worst shooting performance of the season in the second half of a back-to-back after he had scored 26 on Tuesday. He still had a pretty good game though, as he nearly had a triple-double and nabbed three steals. The nine points were a season low and Wednesday's game marked the first time this season he has scored in single-digits. He'll get an easier matchup in his first opportunity to bounce back Saturday against the 76ers.
