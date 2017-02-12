Wizards' John Wall: Has sprained ankle, but will play Monday

Wall is nursing a sprained left ankle, but will play Monday against the Thunder, Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Wall suffered the injury during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers, but he stayed in the contest and finished with 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes. The Wizards opted to keep Wall out of practice Sunday as a precaution, though it's not expected the injury will prevent him from playing Monday.