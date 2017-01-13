Wizards' John Wall: Misses practice Friday

Wall (wrist, pinkie) didn't practice Friday, but was seen shooting on the side, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Despite the point guard's absence from practice, Wizards coach Scott Brooks is still optimistic that Wall will play Saturday against the 76ers, as an MRI on his right pinkie Thursday came back clean. Wall may be dealing with some residual soreness and swelling, but unless the injury proves too limiting during the Wizards' morning shootaround Saturday, Wall will likely be cleared to play. While the matchup with the lowly 76ers is favorable, it's worth keeping in mind that Wall shot an ugly 4-of-21 from the floor Wednesday against the Celtics, and could struggle with his shooting again Saturday if his finger isn't 100 percent healed.