Wizards' John Wall: Not listed on injury report Sunday

Wall (quad) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's series opener against the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wall missed the final two games of the regular season with what was listed as a minor quad injury, but as expected, it's nothing serious and won't force him to miss any postseason action. Look for Wall to take back his spot as the team's starting point guard and he should see all the minutes he can handle with the Wizards looking to set the tone in the playoff opener. With Wall rejoining the top unit, Brandon Jennings should head back to the bench in the corresponding move, which means a much smaller role for him moving forward.