Wizards' John Wall: Notches double-double in Game 5 win
Wall scored 20 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with 14 assists, six rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 103-99 Game 5 win over the Hawks.
Wall was key to lifting the Wizards to a win in Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 matchup tying his series-high 14 assists and recording at least 20 points for the fifth straight game in the playoffs. Wall has been steady all series and has recorded a double-double in three of the series' five games.
