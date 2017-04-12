Wizards' John Wall: Out Wednesday vs. Heat

Wall (quad) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards will hold Wall, Brad Beal and Markieff Morris out of action Wednesday with the No. 4 seed in the East wrapped up. Expect Brandon Jennings and Trey Burke to handle most of the minutes at point guard, while Wall will return to his usual role for Game 1 of the playoffs, which will fall on either Saturday or Sunday.