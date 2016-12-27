Wizards' John Wall: Posts 16 assists Monday versus Bucks

Wall scored 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with 16 assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Wall's 16 assists were a season high, and the former Kentucky Wildcat secured his seventh double-double in his last nine games. He's still not making anything from behind the three-point line -- he's shooting just 28 percent in December -- but he's shooting near 50 percent from the field to negate that. If Wall keeps racking up the assists, he may very well soon be averaging a double-double for the year.