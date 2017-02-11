Wizards' John Wall: Posts big double-double in win Friday

Wall produced 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, two steals and seven turnovers across 37 minutes during a 112-107 win over the Pacers on Friday.

Wall tallied his seventh double-double in a row as he matched Markieff Morris for a team high with 26 points, and his 15 free throw attempts Friday were a season high. He continues to post huge numbers, but his field goal percentage remains as a bit of an issue, as he has shot below 50 percent from the field in eight straight games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola