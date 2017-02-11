Wizards' John Wall: Posts big double-double in win Friday

Wall produced 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, two steals and seven turnovers across 37 minutes during a 112-107 win over the Pacers on Friday.

Wall tallied his seventh double-double in a row as he matched Markieff Morris for a team high with 26 points, and his 15 free throw attempts Friday were a season high. He continues to post huge numbers, but his field goal percentage remains as a bit of an issue, as he has shot below 50 percent from the field in eight straight games.