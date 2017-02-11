Wizards' John Wall: Posts big double-double in win Friday
Wall produced 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, two steals and seven turnovers across 37 minutes during a 112-107 win over the Pacers on Friday.
Wall tallied his seventh double-double in a row as he matched Markieff Morris for a team high with 26 points, and his 15 free throw attempts Friday were a season high. He continues to post huge numbers, but his field goal percentage remains as a bit of an issue, as he has shot below 50 percent from the field in eight straight games.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Records sixth consecutive double-double Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 33 and double-doubles in win over Lakers•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Double-doubles in win over Knicks•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Dishes season-high 19 assists in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 27 in Tuesday's win•