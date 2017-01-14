Wizards' John Wall: Probable for Saturday vs. 76ers

Wall (wrist, pinkie) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.

Wall was a non-participant at Friday's practice as he allowed the swelling in his wrist to recover. The issue does not appear to be serious enough to keep him out of action Saturday, but it should be noted he shot just 4-of-21 from the floor Wednesday against the Celtics, so the injury may be affecting his shot. Expect him to take on a full workload if he does indeed suit up.