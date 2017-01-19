Wizards' John Wall: Records double-double in win

Wall scored 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT) with 13 assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 104-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Wall continues to distribute the ball magnificently with over 10 assists in three of his last five games. He hasn't recorded fewer than seven assists since Dec. 8, and sits comfortably in third league-wide in assists with 10.1 per game. Wall and the Wizards will travel to New York on Thursday to play the Knicks.