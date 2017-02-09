Wizards' John Wall: Records sixth consecutive double-double Wednesday

Wall scored 23 points (7-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) with 12 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 46 minutes in Wednesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Nets.

Wall didn't shoot the ball well, but his ability to get to the free throw line saved what would have otherwise been a poor scoring performance. He also managed to tally his sixth straight double-double dating back to Jan. 29. Wall trails only the Rockets' James Harden in assists per game on the season.