Wizards' John Wall: Scores 27 in Tuesday's win

Wall scored 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Celtics.

Incredibly, Wall has recorded at least seven assists in 24 straight games, leaving his third in the NBA in that category behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook while maintaining an average in double digits for the third straight season. He's also firmly on pace to average more than 20 points a game for the first time. The Wizards have been patient with Wall despite his occasional inconsistency earlier in his career, but he finally seems to be coming into his own.