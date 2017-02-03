Wizards' John Wall: Scores 33 and double-doubles in win over Lakers
Wall scored 33 points (11-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and added 11 assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's 116-108 win over the Lakers.
Wall is having an incredible season, but by his lofty standards, many of his recent performances has been somewhat disappointing. While this came against a Lakers defense that is among the worst in the league, it was nonetheless a great all-around performance. While there may be some concern that Wall's major workload - he averages the 8th most minutes per game this season - was beginning to take a toll, this performance relieves much of those worries.
